Lillard (ribs) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard was a late addition to the injury report with a contusion, but he's warming up to play and coach Doc Rivers said he anticipated that the guard would be available along with Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles).
