Lillard ended Sunday's 128-119 victory over Houston with 39 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

Lillard reached the 30-point plateau for the ninth time this season, and in fact, this 39-point output matched his season-best mark, previously set on Oct. 26 in a win over the 76ers. Lillard has had some ups and downs in his first year with the Bucks, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after scoring 24 or more points in five of his last seven outings.