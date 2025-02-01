Lillard posted 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 144-118 loss to San Antonio.

Lillard had a rough performance with his shooting, but he managed to post a solid line with at least 20 points and six assists for the fifth consecutive contest. Lillard has had to adjust to being the second option on offense due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the star floor general has been thriving when given the chance to play a more sizable role in the scoring department. Lillard is averaging 25.4 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game since the beginning of January.