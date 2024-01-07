Lillard ended with 18 points (5-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Rockets.

Lillard was two assists away from notching his second straight double-double. He has been struggling with his shot to start the New Year and has shot 33.3 percent or worse in three of the Bucks' four games in January. Lillard will look to bounce out of his shooting slump Monday against the Jazz.