Coach Doc Rivers said Lillard (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (quadriceps) and Patrick Beverley (ankle) have all been upgraded from probable to available. Over two appearances since returning from a three-game absence, Lillard has totaled 59 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.