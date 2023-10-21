Lillard went for 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's 124-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Lillard looked very good in his preseason debut and struggled massively in his second outing, but he took a step forward here and notched a decent stat line despite playing "only" 27 minutes. Lillard needs to get used to his new surroundings and learn how to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, but there's no question he's going to be a stud in fantasy, even if he experiences some kind of regression compared to the 32.2 points per game he averaged in 2022-23.