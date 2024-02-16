Lillard ended with 24 points (7-21 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Memphis.

Lillard had a rough time shooting the rock and was particularly woeful from three-point range, though he attempted enough field goals to deliver a decent stat line across the board. Lillard has adjusted well to being Milwuakee's second-best offensive alternative after spending most of his career as the alpha dog with the Trail Blazers. While his numbers have experienced a slight decrease, it hasn't been a massive issue from a fantasy perspective. He's averaging 24.6 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game across 51 appearances in 2023-24.