Lillard totaled 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over Cleveland.

Lillard was coming off a 12-point outing against the Nets on Wednesday, but as is often the case with him, he bounced back immediately and recorded his fifth outing with 30 or more points in his last eight appearances. Lillard has settled in well as Milwaukee's second-best scoring weapon behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and while his numbers have experienced a slight dip compared to his Portland days, he remains an elite fantasy asset across all formats.