Lillard (concussion) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will make his return Monday from a three-game absence while in the league's concussion protocols. Lillard's return means Delon Wright will retreat to the bench, however the latter could still see meaningful minutes in a reserve role if the Bucks limit Lillard's playing time in his return.
