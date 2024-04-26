Lillard left Friday's Game 3 with 2:13 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent left knee injury and went to the locker room, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Lillard drove to the basket for a layup and gently collided with Pascal Siakam but landed awkwardly and had to be helped to the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) has yet to play this postseason, and Khris Middleton is playing through an ankle injury he suffered early in Game 2, so Lillard's potential absence couldn't come at a worse time. AJ Green subbed in for Lillard, but Pat Connaughton and Malik Beasley are also candidates for increased roles until the All-Star point guard can return.