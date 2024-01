Lillard totaled 26 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 win over the Pelicans.

Lillard facilitated without recording a turnover Saturday on a night when Milwaukee's offense boomed for 44.4 percent shooting on 45 three-point attempts. Lillard is amid a strong stretch, earning 10.2 free throws per game across his last five contests, which is masking his 39.6 percent shooting from the field over that span.