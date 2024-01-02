Lillard ended Monday's 122-113 loss to the Pacers with 13 points (3-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

Lillard's 2024 year didn't get off to a great start as he missed 13 of his 16 shot attempts and shot just 11.1 percent from beyond the arc. He managed to reach double-digit scoring thanks to his six free throw makes. Lillard is 16th in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting, including 37.4 percent from three-point range.