Lillard chipped in 17 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

The point guard led the Bucks in scoring with Giannis Antetokounmpo (shoulder) unavailable, as the entire offense looked disjointed without its superstar. Lillard's numbers have predictably declined this season now that he's no longer the No. 1 option on his team, but he's had an even more sluggish start to January, averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals in eight games.