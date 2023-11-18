Lillard produced a team-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 130-99 win over Charlotte.

The former Trail Blazer led a balanced Bucks attack that saw all five starters, and seven players in total, score in double digits on the night. Lillard has had a bumpy start to his Milwaukee tenure but he appears to be heating up, scoring 64 points over the last two games while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor in both and going 9-for-20 (45.0 percent) from three-point range across both contests.