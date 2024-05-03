Lillard tallied 28 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-98 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Lillard returned in Game 6 after missing the last two games with an Achilles injury, doing all he could to help Milwaukee extend the series by leading all players in Thursday's series-ending contest in scoring and threes made while ending perfect from the free-throw line. Despite dealing with some injury issues during the first-round series against Indiana, Lillard posted 28 or more points in all four of his appearances while adding four or more threes in each of those contests.