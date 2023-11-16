Lillard finished with 37 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 15-16 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over the Raptors.

Lillard put together one of his best performances of the season against Toronto, leading all players in Wednesday's game in scoring and assists while setting a new season-high assist total in a double-double showcase. Lillard handed out at least 10 assists for the first time this season, now posting 30 or more points in four outings including in three of his last five contests.