Lillard accumulated 33 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 146-114 victory over the Pistons.

Lillard led all players in Saturday's game in threes made and points scored while handing out a handful of assists and reaching the 30-point mark for the first time in eight games. Lillard has tallied at least 30 points and five assists in four contests this season.