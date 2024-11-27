Lillard finished Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Heat with 37 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes.

Lillard took on an increased offensive workload with Giannis Antetkounmpo (calf) out and led Milwaukee in points and assists during Tuesday's narrow win. The star guard has now recorded double-doubles in four of his last five outings. Lillard has also not played fewer than 32 minutes in any of his 15 appearances this season.