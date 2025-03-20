Lillard (groin) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard is trending toward playing in Thursday's game in Los Angeles. The veteran superstar averages 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep this season.