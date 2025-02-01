Now Playing

Lillard (groin) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Lillard is listed on the Bucks' injury report with left groin soreness but is trending toward playing Sunday against Memphis. The superstar guard is coming off a decent showing in Friday's blowout loss to the Spurs, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a block.

