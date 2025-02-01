Lillard (groin) has been listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Lillard is listed on the Bucks' injury report with left groin soreness but is trending toward playing Sunday against Memphis. The superstar guard is coming off a decent showing in Friday's blowout loss to the Spurs, finishing with 22 points, three rebounds, seven assists and a block.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Extends solid stretch of play•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Available against San Antonio•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Probable Friday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 35 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Logs triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Just misses triple-double in win•