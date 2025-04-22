Coach Doc Rivers said Lillard will start but have his minutes monitored in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Lillard will make his return to action Tuesday after missing Milwaukee's previous 15 outings due to a blood clot in his right calf. While the star guard will almost certainly replace Ryan Rollins in the starting five against Indiana, Lillard could play less than his season average of 36.1 minutes per contest.