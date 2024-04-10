Lillard posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Celtics.

Lillard didn't have his best performance and delivered his lowest scoring mark since March 24, when he posted 11 points in a 118-93 win over the Thunder. The star floor general hasn't posted the same numbers he used to deliver during his Portland days, but he's still averaging a solid 23.9 points and 8.0 assists per game over his last 10 contests. That figure should increase even more in case Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is forced to miss games, which is a realistic possibility given his injury and the fact the Bucks only have three games left in the regular season.