Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Lillard is listed as doubtful for a third straight matchup after aggravating a right Achilles injury during Game 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is also doubtful, so Bobby Portis and Malik Beasley should remain in the starting lineup. The Bucks had a valiant effort in Game 5 at home to extend the series, led by Portis and Khris Middleton (ankle), but they still need to win back-to-back games to advance to the second round.