Lillard (calf) is probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Thunder, but he said Monday that he's going to play, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard didn't practice Monday due to precautionary reasons, but it doesn't sound like his availability is in any real danger for Tuesday's game. Over his last 12 appearances, Lillard has averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.