Lillard (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is still working through a minor groin issue, and it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury Tuesday after getting a first look at Milwaukee's injury report. Expect confirmation on the star point guard's availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Probable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Teases triple-double against Pacers•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Will be available Saturday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Scores 22, hands out 10 dimes•