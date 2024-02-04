Lillard finished with 30 points (10-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 win over the Mavericks. He also had six turnovers.

Lillard was stupendously efficient Saturday, burning a Dallas defense lacking perimeter pressure without Dante Exum (knee). Lillard's limited volume was strange, with 11 shots representing his third-lowest total of the season, but his offensive flow was nonetheless on point. Lillard will look to maintain his momentum versus Utah's 25th ranked defense on Sunday.