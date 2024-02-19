Lillard was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After winning the Starry 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Lillard led the Eastern Conference All-Stars in his first career All-Star Game start Sunday. He tallied 39 points (14-26 FG, 11-23 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes to help the East log a 200-plus point total as a team for the first time in All-Star Game history. Lillard will now have a few days to rest before the Bucks resume play Friday in Minnesota. Over his four appearances leading up to the All-Star break, the 33-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game.