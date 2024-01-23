Lillard posted 17 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Pistons.
Lillard ended as one of five Bucks players with a double-digit point total while ending two assists short of a double-double along with a handful or rebounds in an all-around outing. Lillard has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in 14 games this year, including in three of his last five appearances.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Erupts for season-high 45•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Leading scorer in loss•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Surpasses 20 points in return•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Will be available Thursday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Flirts with double-double•