Lillard finished Friday's 115-110 loss to the Hawks with 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and nine rebounds over 35 minutes.

It wasn't the most efficient night for Lillard as he drew most of the attention from Hawks defenders due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). However, Lillard still managed to finish as the Bucks' second-leading scorer behind Bobby Portis (26) and was one rebound shy from registering his third triple-double of the season. Lillard has averaged 25.3 points, 8.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 37.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.