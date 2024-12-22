Lillard (calf) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard is in danger of missing his third consecutive outing while he deals with a right calf strain. In the likely event that the star point guard is sidelined, AJ Green, Gary Trent and Ryan Rollins could all see an uptick in playing time.
