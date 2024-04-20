Lillard (adductor) is not in the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) as doubtful for the series opener. Still, there's no mention of Lillard, and given that he practiced Friday with no problems, he should be able to handle his regular workload, and even carry the team offensively in the absence of Antetokounmpo, for the series opener Sunday. Lillard averaged 24.3 points, 7.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game during the regular season, and his usage rate should increase considerably in the playoffs as long as Antetokounmpo remains out.