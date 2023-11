Lillard (personal) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Lillard was excused from Thursday's practice session while tending to a personal matter, but coach Adrian Griffin said he expected the point guard to be available Friday. Lillard wasn't included on the Bucks' initial injury report, so he should be available after averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.0 minutes per game over his first four appearances of the season.