Lillard (groin) will not play Monday against the Thunder.

The Bucks will be shorthanded against the Thunder, as Lillard joins Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knees) on the sideline for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Lillard out, the Bucks will likely turn to Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright to cover all the minutes at point guard.