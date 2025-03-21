Lillard (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
It was reported about 90 minutes before tipoff that Lillard was trending in the wrong direction, and the team has officially downgraded him to out. This will be his first absence since Feb. 21, opening the door for Kevin Porter to draw the start at point guard.
