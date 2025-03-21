Lillard (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Though Lillard was listed as probable heading into the day, he was downgraded to questionable before the Bucks ultimately opted to hold him out for the first time since Feb. 21. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter will likely cover all of the minutes at point guard Thursday while Lillard takes a seat.
