Share Video

Link copied!

Lillard (illness) will not play Monday against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as Lillard was previously listed as doubtful with a right calf issue. With the star guard also battling an illness, it was inevitable that he would be ruled out. AJ Green, Gary Trent and Ryan Rollins could all see an uptick in playing time Monday.

More News