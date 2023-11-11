Lillard (calf) will not play Saturday against Orlando, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lillard will miss his second consecutive game. Milwaukee fell to Indiana in his absence on Thursday. The Bucks are fully healthy outside of Lillard being inactive.
