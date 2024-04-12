Lillard (adductor) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
As expected, Lillard has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) on the sidelines. Lillard's last chance to suit up during the regular season will come Sunday in Orlando.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Limited to 12 points Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Gets green light•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Appears on injury report•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Productive outing in return•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Set to play against Toronto•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Friday•