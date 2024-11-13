Lillard (concussion) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

It's no surprise to see Lillard missing his second game in a row, as he just entered the league's concussion protocol. With Lillard sidelined, AJ Green, Ryan Rollins (shoulder) and Pat Connaughton are candidates to step into larger roles for the Bucks. It remains to be seen if Lillard will be ready for Saturday's contest against the Hornets.