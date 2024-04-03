Lillard (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Lillard will miss his third straight game Wednesday, and his second in a row due to his groin. With both Lillard and Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green could both see plenty of reps.
