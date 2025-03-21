Lillard (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will miss a second straight game due to this calf problem, although the soreness isn't expected to keep Lillard sidelined for an extended stretch. Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter will likely cover all of the minutes at point guard in this matchup while Lillard remains sidelined. Lillard's next chance to return will come against the Suns on Monday.