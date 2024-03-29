Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to personal reasons.

Lillard briefly went to the locker room due to an undisclosed reason during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans, but his absence Saturday isn't injury-related. Patrick Beverley (wrist), AJ Green and Pat Connaughton are candidates for increased ball-handling opportunities, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (ankle) should lead Milwaukee's offense in usage. Lillard's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Washington.