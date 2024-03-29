Lillard has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks due to personal reasons.
Lillard briefly went to the locker room due to an undisclosed reason during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans, but his absence Saturday isn't injury-related. Patrick Beverley (wrist), AJ Green and Pat Connaughton are candidates for increased ball-handling opportunities, but Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Khris Middleton (ankle) should lead Milwaukee's offense in usage. Lillard's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Washington.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Unimpressive in loss•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Keeps 30-point streak alive•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Hits six threes vs. Celtics•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Big double-double against Suns•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Close to double-double in win•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Knocks down seven threes vs. Clips•