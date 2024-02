Lillard (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Lillard played through the left ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Jazz, but he went just 5-of-18 from the field for 12 points across 38 minutes. With the veteran getting the night off, the Bucks will turn to Cameron Payne, AJ Green and Pat Connaughton to pick up extra minutes in the backcourt.