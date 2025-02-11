Lillard (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Lillard was listed on the injury report due to left hamstring soreness following his 43-point performance during Sunday's win against the 76ers. He was able to participate in warmups without suffering a setback, and he's done enough to be cleared to play Monday. Over his last three outings -- coinciding with the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) -- Lillard has averaged 31.7 points on 46.9 percent shooting (including 40.5 percent from three on 12.3 3PA/G), 10.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 36.7 minutes per contest.