Lillard ended with 32 points (10-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 129-122 loss to the Knicks.

Milwaukee's seven-game winning streak was snapped on Christmas Day despite Lillard and Giannis Antetokounpo scoring 32 points apiece. Lillard has been on quite the tear, averaging 31.2 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 three-pointers over his last six games. He's also had active hands, averaging 1.3 steals during that span.