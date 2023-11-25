Lillard totaled 31 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over the Wizards.

Brook Lopez somewhat surprisingly paced Milwaukee with 39 points in the contest, but Lillard wasn't far behind with 31. It was the fifth time this season the superstar point guard has hit the 30-point mark and the sixth straight game during which he's posted at least 22 points. After a somewhat quiet start as a distributor to this tenure in Milwaukee, Lillard has also been racking up assists of late -- he averaged a modest 4.8 assists over his first eight games of the season but has increased that mark to 8.7 dimes per contest over his past six appearances.