Lillard accumulated 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 120-84 win over the Hornets.

Lillard missed Milwaukee's previous two games due to an ankle injury, but he didn't show any rust Friday, pacing the team in points and assists. With the Bucks up big at halftime and continuing to cruise in the third quarter, Lillard was able to log a moderate 29-minute workload, and he'll now be able to rest up for a few days with Milwaukee not playing again until Monday. Prior to the recent two-game absence, Lillard had logged 35-plus minutes in four straight contests.