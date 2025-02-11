Lillard closed with a team-high 38 points (12-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran point guard tied Stephen Curry for the scoring lead on the night, but Curry wound up getting more help with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined for the Bucks. Lillard has seen his usage skyrocket during Antetokounmpo's absence, and over the last four games he's averaged 33.3 points, 9.3 assists, 6.3 boards, 4.5 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.