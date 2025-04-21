Lillard (calf) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Lillard has now been able to go through live scrimmages for the past couple of days. Head coach Doc Rivers said Lillard is progressing well and is "close" to a return. At the same time, a previous report from ESPN's Shams Charania indicated that a return for Game 2 against the Pacers on Tuesday is a possibility.
