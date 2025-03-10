Now Playing

Lillard is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to right groin soreness.

The fact that Lillard is probable suggests he should be available and handle his regular workload in the backcourt as one of Milwaukee's go-to scoring options. He's averaging 26.1 paints, 4.9 boards, 6.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of February.

